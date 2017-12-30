At least two people including the gunman have been killed in a shooting incident which took place in Long Beach, California on Friday. Police has said that it could be a 'workplace violence' which has taken place in California. Mentioning that it was not an active shooter situation, Long Beach PD (CA) said, "Not an active shooter. This was a workplace violence incident, resulting in a homicide investigation, which remains ongoing."

UPDATE: Not an active shooter. This was a workplace violence incident, resulting in a homicide investigation, which remains ongoing. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) December 30, 2017

Earlier active shooting incident in LB is now a murder investigation. Suspect is also believed to be deceased at the scene. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) December 30, 2017

According to local reports, people began running in the two-storey building where the incident took place. The building which resides several law offices, people got in the panic and started shouting about a shooting in building premises. Meanwhile, the police was quick to react and as soon as they reached the spot took control of the situation. Following the incident, the authorities are monitoring the situation while an investigation has been initiated into the incident. Also, it has not been cleared that in which law firm had the shooting took place.