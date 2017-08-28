Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the US city of Chicago, denouncing white supremacy and neo-fascists. The rally, called “Solidarity Against White Supremacy”, held on Sunday afternoon gathered members of more than 40 local community and labour organizations at the Federal Plaza, in response to the death of Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd protesting white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12.

“We recognise that this hate has deep institutional roots in our country, and many of the politics pursued by politicians of both parties reinforce, rather than diminish it,” said Jaquie Algree, vice president for external relations of SEIU Healthcare Illinois and Indiana.

“All these are policies that reinforce racism and other hate highlighted in Charlottesville,” Xinhua news agency quoted Algree as saying.

Anton Ford, a professor of the University of Chicago, told the crowd to defend each other.

“The good news is that we are many and they are few. We are the vast majority,” he said.

Protesters set off their march to the Trump Tower Chicago, with signs reading “Unite and fight against racism”, “Resist the right, stop racist attacks”, and “Hate has no room here”.

No incidents of violence were reported during the protest.