The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Pakistan had made "sacrifices" in combating terrorism and the international community should notice the efforts made by Islamabad. "Pakistan has made very outstanding contributions to the global cause of counter-terrorism. The international community should acknowledge that" Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said. In his most stinging remarks against Pakistan, Trump on Monday said Islamabad had fooled Washington by taking all the aid but doing nothing against terrorism.

A day after US President Donald Trump blasted Pakistan for squandering billions of American aid meant to flush out terrorism and pledged to give it no more money, Beijing on Tuesday defended Islamabad on expected lines

In his most stinging remarks against Pakistan, Trump on Monday said Islamabad had fooled Washington by taking all the aid but doing nothing against terrorism. “The US has foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools.” Trump tweeted. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

China comes to Pakistan’s defence every time it is pilloried for failing to crack down on terrorists and terror outfits on its soil. China’s has invested heavily in Pakistan, with a key artery of its Belt and Road project passing through its territory. “China and Pakistan are all-weather partners and we stand ready to promote and deepen our all-round cooperation so as to bring benefits to the two sides,” the spokesperson said. “Meanwhile, we are glad to see Pakistan engaging in international cooperation including counter-terrorism on the basis of mutual respect so as to contribute to regional peace and stability.”