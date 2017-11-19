US President Donald Trump''s latest Twitter remarks came just hours after Hilary Clinton said in an interview that Trump had failed to accept responsibility for sexual assault allegations made by several women. Clinton told a New York radio station that in contrast with Al Franken, a Democratic senator from Minnesota, Trump and the Republican candidate in a special December 12 Senate election in Alabama, Roy Moore, had failed to own up to their misconduct.

US President Donald Trump has slammed Hillary Clinton — his Democratic rival in the 2016 elections — as the worst loser of all time after she accused him of failing to accept responsibility for sexual assault allegations. “Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!” Trump tweeted. Trump has repeatedly urged Clinton to run for the White House once again in 2020, but the former Secretary of State has said her career as an active politician is over, Efe news reported.

The President’s latest Twitter remarks came just hours after the ex-first lady said in an interview that Trump had failed to accept responsibility for sexual assault allegations made by several women. Clinton told a New York radio station that in contrast with Al Franken, a Democratic senator from Minnesota, Trump and the Republican candidate in a special December 12 Senate election in Alabama, Roy Moore, had failed to own up to their misconduct. “Look at the contrast between Al Franken, accepting responsibility, apologizing, and Roy Moore and Donald Trump who have done neither,” she said.

Leann Tweeden, a female radio host and former model, on Thursday accused Franken of kissing her without her consent and groping her while they were working together during a 2006 United Service Organisations (USO) tour more than a decade ago. Franken apologized for posing for a photo in which he appears to grope Tweeden’s breasts while she is sleeping. But he said he had a different recollection than Tweeden about the kiss, which occurred while they were rehearsing a sketch.

Moore – a 70-year-old former judge who is running for the Alabama Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions, now the US Attorney General – has been accused by five women of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. Moore has denied the allegations.

In the case of Trump, numerous women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations after the Washington Post last October disseminated a 2005 video clip in which the real-estate mogul is heard describing a failed attempt to seduce a married woman and boasting that his celebrity status allowed him to grope women.The accusations against Trump include groping and inappropriate kissing and touching.