The relations between India and China might seem good but, the time to time clashes between the China and India just doesn’t seem to end. On Monday, China expressed its objection on Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Commenting on Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit, China said that the visit by the Indian Defence Minister at the ‘disputed area’ is not conducive to the ‘peace and tranquillity in the region’. The visit which garnered objections by the neighbour is the first visit by Sitharaman to Arunachal Pradesh.

Briefing the media over the visit of Indian Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “As to Indian Defence Minister visit to Arunachal Pradesh, you must be very clear about China’s position”. The minister further said, “There is a dispute on the eastern section of the China-India boundary. So this visit by the Indian side to the disputed area is not conducive to the peace and tranquillity of the relevant region.”

Addressing the media over the issue, the Chinese Foreign ministry official said that India and China should work side to side and must try to resolve the issue through dialogue. The two nations should also work together to create enabling environment and conditions. “Hope India will work China for the shared goal, seek a solution acceptable to both sides and accommodate our concerns in a balanced way,” she added.

The issue surrounding Arunanchal Pradesh and India is not new. China had been claiming Arunachal Pradesh as a part of South Tibet. In past also China had been objecting to top Indian officials’ visit to the area.