United States President Donald Trump on Monday took to Twitter and slammed Pakistan for supporting terrorism and providing a safe haven for terrorists. Trump in his tweet said, "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Making his point clear, US President Donald Trump said that Pakistan will get no more US aid as it was giving safe haven to terrorists they hunt in Afghanistan. Following this big crackdown, there has been no official reaction from Islamabad of cutting all aides to Pakistan. This is not a first time when Pakistan was slammed by US over sponsoring terrorism and providing safe havens for terrorists. Time and again, the world has slammed Pakistan for allowing terrorism to perpetrate in its backyard.

With its active foreign policy to isolate Pakistan on the global stage, India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had on several global forum and summits has defamed and exposed Pakistan for differentiating between good and bad terrorism and have tried to make the world aware of the real face of Pakistan. Previously, Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Terrorism Ted Poe had introduced the Pakistan State Sponsor of Terrorism Act (HR 1449) in the House of Representatives and asked that the White House needed to have a final determination on it now.