United States president Donald Trump on Thursday went crass and resorted to uncouth language while he was speaking on immigration deal at the White House. He questioned why United States would want to have immigrants from Haiti and African nations, referring to some as ‘shithole countries’, according to sources. The president suggested that instead of African countries, US should allow more entrants from countries like Norway. “Why do we want all these people from Africa here? They’re ‘s***hole countries … We should have more people from Norway,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments came as the Democratic Senator Dick Durbin and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham briefed the president on a newly drafted immigration bill. His comments startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist, reported AP. The White House slammed the US president for his remarks but issued a statement saying Trump supports immigration policies that welcome “those who can contribute to our society.” Trump maintained that Mexican immigrants were bringing crime to US.

Republican US Representative Mia Love, a daughter of Haitian immigrants, asked Donald Trump to apologise for his racist comments. She said the comments were unkind, divisive and elitist in nature. Another Republican Representative, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, said, “Language like that shouldn’t be heard in locker rooms and it shouldn’t be heard in the White House.”

This week the Trump administration announced it was withdrawing TPS for more than 200,000 people from El Salvador. It means Salvadoreans living in the US for last three decades have until next year to leave, seek lawful residency or face possible deportation.

