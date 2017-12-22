The United States (US) President had threatened to cut off the financial aids to the countries voted in the favour of United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution asking for the United States to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. India has also voted against the Donald Trump decision alongwith the other 100 countries.

More than 100 countries including India disregarded the United States (US) President Donald Trump on Thursday and voted in the favour of United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution asking for the United States to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.While a total of 128 countries supported the resolution, nine voted against and 35 are abstained. Donald Trump had threatened to cut off financial help to countries who voted in favour. The threat appeared to have some impact, with more countries abstaining and rejecting the resolution than usually associated with Palestinian-related resolutions. Well, it was the time when Washington felt alone on the world stage as many of its western and Arab allies voted in the favour of UN resolution.

“Israel-Jerusalem peace clearly lay in an early negotiated solution between Israel and Palestine based on mutual recognition and security arrangements,” said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. After the vote, the US stated it was “singled out for attack” at the United Nations over Jerusalem, which holds Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy sites. “The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for the attack in the General Assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation,” US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, told the 193-member General Assembly.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the hardest barrier in the peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, who were furious over Trump’s move. The vote was called at the request of Arab and Muslim countries. The United States, backing its ally Israel, vetoed the resolution on Monday in the 15-member UN Security Council. The remaining 14 Security Council members voted in favour of the Egyptian-drafted resolution, which did not specifically mention the United States or Trump but which expressed “deep regret at recent decisions concerning the status of Jerusalem.”