US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, has come under the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) scrutiny in its ongoing probe over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, the media reported.

Investigators believe Kushner, who is married to the President’s eldest daughter Ivanka, has significant information relevant to their inquiry. However, it does not mean that they suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him, US officials briefed on the probe told NBC News on Thursday night.

Points of focus that pertain to Kushner include: the Trump campaign’s 2016 data analytics operation; his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn; and Kushner’s own contacts with Russians, according to the officials.

Kushner met at least once in December with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, and he also met last year with Sergey Gorkov, chairman of VneshEconomBank, a Russian government-owned institution that has been under US sanctions since July 2014.

It remains unclear if the FBI plans to talk to Kushner.

“Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings,” Kushner’s lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, told NBC News.

“He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.”

The FBI is investigating possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia in connection with Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2016 election, reports USA Today.

Flynn, along with former Trump campaign associates Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Carter Page, are active subjects of the investigation.