US President Donald Trump is currently under the ire of US lawmakers and advocacy groups for his order of curbing H-1B visa extensions. The strong condemnation came in as curbing the H-1B visa extension could result in the self-deportation of more than 7,00,000 Indian Americans. Criticising Trump over the decision the lawmakers highlighted that this decision would drain ‘America of talent’. While campaigning for the US Presidential election, Donald Trump had said that he would ‘Make America Great Again’ and had advised people to ‘Buy American, Hire American’, the decision came on the lines of same initiative. As per reports, the proposal for the same is being drafted by Department of Homeland Security leaders.

Under H-1B programme, temporary US visas are issued that allow the US companies to hire skilled professionals from other countries in areas where America faces shortage of skilled workers. However, since Donald Trump took to the White House he had been bringing down the scheme. Reacting on the matter, Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said, “Imposing these draconian restrictions on H-1B visa holders will tear families apart, drain our society of talent and expertise, and damage our relationship with an important partner, India.” The Democrat also said that this proposal could lead to the deportation of an estimated 500,000 to 750,000 Indian H-1B visa holders.

Earlier on December 1, US Government said that there has been no change in law regarding the H1B regime and the system continued to be as before. Reacting to the reports, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for State for South Asia, Thomas Vajda, said that no legislation has been passed so far on the particular category of visa. “(There is) no change in the law today for H1B (visa) regime or system in the United States… President (Donald) Trump asked for review of the H1B system…but no steps have been taken. Many changes in law, so many cases, require changes of legislation. But so far no legislation has been passed on H1B. For the moment, the system remains as it has in the past,” Vajda told reporters after an interactive session with members of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.