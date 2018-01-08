A small fire broke out in Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York in the early hours of Monday injuring three people. One of them is critical. According to the fire department of the city, the blaze occurred in a cooling unit which contains heaters during this time of the year.

At least three people were injured when a fire broke out in Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York in the early hours of Monday. US President was not present there as he is currently in Washington. According to the fire department of the city, the blaze occurred in a cooling unit which contains heaters during this time of the year. Around 84 firefighters were rushed to the scene right after the incident. They remained on the roof of the tower even one hour after dousing the fire.

Trump Tower houses a number of residences and businesses. During the incident, Trump was at the White House in Washington DC. Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump has praised the fire department for their work. “There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!” he posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Initial reports had suggested that there were no injuries, however, later reports said that three people were injured and one of them was critical. The fire incidents are on a rise across the world. Even in India, a massive fire had broken out at two restaurants in Kamal Mills area of Mumbai in which 14 people including 11 women were injured. The fire had erupted at Mojo’s Bistro and later spread to 1 Above restaurant where most bodies were found piled up in a toilet.