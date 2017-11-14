India at the third Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in United Nations asked Islamabad to provide freedom to the people in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). India also asked Pakistan to stop sectarian violence, attack on Muslim minorities, stopping death penalty to juveniles, execution of person with disabilities.

In an attempt to pressurize and expose Pakistan at the global level, India asked Islamabad to provide freedom to the people of Pakistan by ending its illegal and forceful occupation in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and its atrocities, violation of human rights in PoK. India pitched its voice at the third Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in the United Nations in Geneva. India asked Pakistan to provide freedom to people of PoK and to stop torture, enforced disappearance and unlawful killing.

In a document shared by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Twitter, the statement made by India at the third Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on November 13 asked Pakistan to provide freedom to the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir by ending its illegal and forcible occupation. This was not the first time when India raised its voice against Pakistan and its atrocities on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Baluchistan at various international platforms.

Key highlights of India’s statement at the third Universal Periodic Review (UPR)

To dismantle special terrorist zones, safe heavens and take verifiable actions, including on terror financing. To bar military courts from trying civilians and allow their monitoring by international observers and human rights organisation. To allow due legal processes and judicial review by the high courts and supreme court for cases tried by military courts. To fulfill international obligation under ICCPR and VCCR including consular access for foreign national without discrimination. To end harassment of minorities and place procedural and place procedural and institutional safeguards to prevent misuse of blasphemy law. To end forced conversion and marriage of minorities, including Hindu, Sikh and Christian. To stop targeting political dissidents and legitimate criticism in Sindh, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. To stop torture, enforced disappearance and unlawful killing, including that of journalists and activities by its security agencies and prosecute perpetrators. To review the education curriculum, including in Madrassahs to remove extreme prejudices, religious intolerance and historical distortions. Besides all these issues, India also highlighted and asked Pakistan to stop sectarian violence, attack on Muslim minorities, stopping death penalty to juveniles, execution of person with disabilities.

India's Statement

Though India highlighted Pakistan’s violation of human rights in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) at the Universal Periodic Review, former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Farooq Abdullah allegedly hurt Indian sentiments after he made a statement on PoK. The former J&K chief minister had said that PoK belongs to Pakistan.