Putting an end to rumours that threatened to uproot around 7,50,000 Indians living in the United States, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Tuesday announced that no such policy will be introduced which would force people living on H-1B visas out of the country. USCIS has issued the statement after reports of deportation of H-1B visa holders started circulating. There were further rumours that Donald Trump administration was pondering over putting an end to the visa extensions for H-1B holders.

According to a US official, “the USCIS is not considering a regulatory change that would force H-1B visa holders to leave the United States by changing interpretation of section certain language in Section 104 C of the American Competitiveness in the 21st Century Act (AC21) statute that states that USCIS may grant the extensions.” This statement might come as a big blow to Donald Trump, who has been vocal about deporting the foreigners working in the United States since taking charge.

Jonathan Withington, Chief of Media Relations at the USCIS, also shed light on the matter saying, “Even if it were, such a change would not likely result in these H-1B visa holders having to leave the United States because employers could request extensions in one-year increments under section 106(a)-(b) of AC21 instead. The agency is considering a number of policy and regulatory changes to carry out the President’s Buy American, Hire American Executive Order, including a thorough review of employment based visa programmes.”

Currently, there is an annual allocation of 65,000 H-1B visas in general category and another 20,000 for students from the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. H-1B visas basically allow US companies to recruit skilled foreign professionals in sectors where is acute dearth of skilled American professionals.