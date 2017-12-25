The President said recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is "the correct route" and that Israel is an "ally of Guatemala and we must support it". Morales added that during the 70 years of diplomatic relations with Israel, he has always considered Israel an ally whom it must support.

Guatemala is the first country to announce it would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales has announced of moving his country’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Morales made the announcement on Sunday, just a few days after Guatemala joined the US recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, reports Efe news.

“Dear people of Guatemala, today I spoke with the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, we talked about the excellent relations we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the State of Israel,” the President posted on Facebook. He stressed that one of the most important issues to address was “the return of the Guatemalan Embassy to Jerusalem”.

“I have given instructions to the Chancellor to initiate the respective coordination,” the President said, referring to the transfer of his diplomatic mission to the holy city. The President said recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is “the correct route” and that Israel is an “ally of Guatemala and we must support it”.

Morales added that “we are absolutely certain that it is the right route”, although only nine countries voted in support of the decision at the UN. In addition to the US and Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo and Israel were among the nine countries supporting the status of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Morales added that during the 70 years of diplomatic relations with Israel, he has always considered Israel an ally whom it must support. The Central American nation is the first country to announce it would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem since Trump issued his announcement December 6.