In the notice served to Pakistan’s defence minister, Hafiz Saeed’s lawyer said, “I call upon you (minister Khurram Dastgir) to send a written apology to my client (Saeed) within 14 days and seek his forgiveness and promise to be careful in future, failing which criminal proceedings under section 500 of Pakistan Penal Code punishable for two years will be initiated against you.” The ban on JuD came on January 1, after the US President accused Islamabad of giving nothing but ‘lies and deceit’ to the US over their years of financial aid.

Banning the terror organisations, defence minister Khurram Dastgir said that the action is being taken against the terror organisations so that 'they can never open fire on children again.' Saeed's lawyer claimed that the banned organisation, JuD, had no links with LeT and also the United Nations resolution of terming it illegal.

Banning the organisations, the Pakistani politician also said that the action against the terror outfits is coming after ‘serious deliberations’ and not after ‘US President Trump’s pressure’. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had also issued a notification prohibiting the collection of donations by the JuD, as well as several other such groups named in a list of outfits banned by the UN Security Council.