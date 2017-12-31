While bidding 2017 a grand farewell, Sydney mesmerized an approximated 1.6 million of its party animal who were wide awake to celebrate the auspicious night with their allies by ringing the New Year 2018 in emphatic style. To produce breathtaking lighting show, the pride of Australia lit fireworks worth $7 million which produced a magical and unforgettable moment for millions of revellers who witnessed the lighting show along the harbour shores. “No city can compare with Sydney,” Mayor of Sydney was quoted as saying.

The Aussies have reached new heights this time by ringing the New Year 2018 in emphatic style. The capital of New South Wales and one of largest cities Australia beat their previous best by using eight tonnes of firework to make Sydney shine bright like diamonds on New Year’s Eve. Sydney mesmerized an approximated 1.6 million of its party animal who were wide awake to celebrate the auspicious night with their allies. To produce breathtaking lighting show, the pride of Australia lit fireworks worth $7 million which produced a magical and unforgettable moment for millions of revellers who witnessed the lighting show along the harbour shores.

The dazzling fireworks worth millions enticed the onlookers to applaud and welcome the New Year in grand fashion. The people of Sydney bid 2017 a farewell with some outstanding pyrotechnics which comprised of 1000 more lighting effects than last year stroking from the Harbour Bridge to eventually touchdown city’s western suburbs. Speaking about pulling of the charming scenes for the people of Sydney, Lord Mayor Clover Moore said that the revelry which took place around 9PM and midnight were the most technologically­ advanced fireworks displays in the whole world.

The Mayor also acknowledged the fact that the impressive lightning show was witnessed by more than one billion­ people globally through various social media platforms which was also available for LIVE stream. “No city can compare with Sydney,” Ms Moore was quoted as saying by The Daily Telegraph ahead of the final countdown. “We hope Melbourne will have fabulous fireworks but no city can compare with us, no other city has the bridge, the harbour, the Opera House and the climate,” Clover Moore was quoted as saying.

Did you see @CityofSydney's spectacular Sydney New Year's Eve midnight fireworks? Here are the @ABCTV highlights if you missed out. Better put 'Sydney New Year's Eve' on your 2018 resolution list now!#ilovesydney #sydNYE pic.twitter.com/TCxqwR2uHu — Sydney.com (@sydney_sider) December 31, 2017