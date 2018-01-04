The 'cute' buggy Jeep costs around 390,000 shekels (Rs 70, 37,955). During the visit, PM Modi had got the chance to witness the working of the Gal-Mobile's sea water purification technology. The technology was achieved at a water desalination unit on the Olga Beach, Israel during the Indian Prime Minister's visit. Reacting on the demonstration of the Gal-Mobile, PM Modi said, "I am thankful to Bibi (Netanyahu) because the vehicle which I saw today, particularly during a natural calamity when people are suffering (shortage of) drinking water...Can provide drinking water."

Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to relive his old days with his new friend PM Modi by gifting him the famous 'beach buggy' which the two leaders rode in July

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel in July 2017, he will also be the first Indian leader to get a special ‘gift’ from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli PM Netanyahu will be in India meeting PM Modi, starting January 14. Apart from discussing the serious issues and memorandums, Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to relive his old days with his new friend PM Modi by gifting him the famous ‘beach buggy’ which the two leaders rode in July, 2017 when PM Modi was visiting Israel.

If the sources are to be believed, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be presenting the Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep to PM Modi. It is the same car that PM Netanyahu and PM Modi rode on the cost of Mediterranean Sea. The ‘cute’ buggy Jeep costs around 390,000 shekels (Rs 70, 37,955). During the visit, PM Modi had got the chance to witness the working of the Gal-Mobile’s sea water purification technology. The technology was achieved at a water desalination unit on the Olga Beach, Israel during the Indian Prime Minister’s visit.

Reacting on the demonstration of the Gal-Mobile, PM Modi said, “I am thankful to Bibi (Netanyahu) because the vehicle which I saw today, particularly during a natural calamity when people are suffering (shortage of) drinking water…Can provide drinking water.” Later, Israel’s PM took to his twitter hand and said, “There’s nothing like going to the beach with friends!” The present which PM Modi is likely to get s an independent, integrated water purification vehicle, designed to produce quality drinking water. Reports suggest that the vehicle an purify up to 20,000 litres per day of sea water and 80,000 litres per day of brackish/muddy or contaminated river water and bring it to WHO standards.