The party said Imran Khan had proposed to Bushra Maneka, believed to be a respected Pir (faith healer) in Pakpattan, for marriage and that she has asked for time to make a final decision. Maneka, who is in her 40s, was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad.

On Saturday, reports of Pakistani politician Imran Khan having tied the knot surfaced on social media. The followers went into frenzy after the news of 65-year-old’s third wedding started trending on Twitter. According to a Pakistani daily, the former cricketer had secretly married a woman who he used to visit him for spiritual guidance. But the confusion about Imran Khan’s secret wedding has now been cleared by his party Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). The party said Khan had proposed to Bushra Maneka, believed to be a respected Pir (faith healer) in Pakpattan, for marriage and that she has asked for time to make a final decision.

According to a statement issued by the Chairman’s Secretariat, Maneka has “asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children”. The statement further said if the proposal is accepted, Imran Khan will approach the Maneka family formally and will make a public announcement in the proper manner. Bushra, who is in her 40s, was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad.

The secretariat has requested privacy in the matter till a decision is taken. “It is indeed sad to see this extremely private and sensitive matter be made the subject of erroneous story leading to all manner of public conjecture,” the notification said, adding that it was “regrettable” that story was reported as it involves “a very private lady who is not in public life.”

On Saturday, many PTI officials denied reports of Imran Khan marrying for the third time. In fact last year also, the cricketer-turned-politician was linked to someone from the Maneka family.