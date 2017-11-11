'The incident took place when the minor girl was travelling alone and was asleep on the flight when suddenly a stranger's hand on her thigh awakened her. After the girl woke up, Krishnappa immediately removed his hand. According to a federal court complaint, the girl went back to sleep after the first incident. Later, the girl again woke up and saw the man groping her.

An Indian doctor has pleaded guilty of groping a minor girl on a New Jersey-bound flight of United Airlines. The accused has been identified as Vijaykumar Krishnappa (29). He is a physician by profession. As per reports, Krishnappa was flying from Seattle to New Jersey on July 23. The victim, who was later identified as a 16-year-old, was sitting next to him when the incident took place. After pleading guilty, Vijaykumar Krishnappa appeared before a federal magistrate in Newark on Wednesday.

Commenting on the matter, Acting US Attorney William E Fitzpatrick said that the Indian doctor, Krishnappa intentionally assaulted the minor girl seated next to him on the flight. While pleading guilty, Krishnappa admitted that while the victim was asleep, he intentionally touched her near her groin over her leggings without her consent. Following the plea agreement, the accused Indian national will be serving between 30 and 90 days in prison in January.

Later, the victim reported the matter to the cabin crew of the Airlines, following which she was allowed to move seats. After the flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport, the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents, who reported the matter to police. The family also filed a complaint against the United Airlines for neglecting the matter and not detaining the accused.

After the matter was highlighted, CBI was called in to investigate the matter. The investigators used flight manifest to track down Krishnappa. The accused was identified by the victim through a photograph.