An Indian-origin driver has been jailed for eight years after running over and killing a young cyclist while he was high on drink and drugs. Ajay Singh, 26, was driving a car at speed of up to 80 mph and had taken ketamine, cocaine, spice and alcohol when he hit Vicky Myres from behind as she was cycling in Timperley, Greater Manchester, in August. She was catapulted over the car, fatally breaking her neck, and landed 57 metres up the road. Myres suffered 66 injuries and died in a hospital. Singh did not stop despite his shattered windscreen. But his number plate came off in the collision and police arrested him within half an hour, Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester heard this week.

Police found Singh in his flat “out of it” on drugs on his sofa, with glass fragments in his hair, refusing to explain why he had been driving so fast, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday. Singh was over the drug limit. He told police that he could not answer their questions as they “could be in danger from drug dealers”, the report said. He was more than twice over the limit for alcohol but prosecutor said it could not be proved he was over the limit at the time of the crash.

Singh admitted causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report an accident at an earlier hearing. Jailing him, Judge John Potter said: “The strong inference from the evidence is that I’m sure from the driving at the time you must have been significantly impaired by both alcohol and drugs.” “Your dangerous and unlawful driving undertaken as it was with a complete disregard for the safety of others has taken from this world a truly special person,” the judge said. “When she [Myres] died she was just 24 years old. She was a good, bright, intelligent and energetic person who had the world at her feet. She had travelled extensively. She had a passion for cycling,” he added.

In a statement read to the court, Myres’ dad Nick described her as “kind, loving, caring, adventurous, determined and fun”. Her long-term boyfriend James Crosby said they had bought a house together and had planned to get married. He said: “Vicky was stunning inside and out. She had the world at her feet. I have been left to pick up the pieces from a happy life that has been stolen from me.”