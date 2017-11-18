A magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the Indo-China border region. The quake which struck at around 4:04 am IST was felt strongly in the nearby Indian states but no casualties were reported. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Sikkim were three major states to feel the tremor. Villages near the epicentre had to suffer property loss in the quake.

North Eastern India experienced quiver, waking up on Saturday morning as a strong earthquake jolted the southern region of China and Tibet. The Indo-Tibetan border region was also left shaken by the tremor. However, no causalities or damage to property has been reported. China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) confirmed the intensity of the earthquake at magnitude 6.9, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a lower magnitude of 6.4. The effect of the earthquake was limited to the border states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Manipur and Mizoram were left unaffected, but cities like Guwahati in Assam, Kohima in Nagaland and Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh felt the jolt which occurred for 2 seconds at around 4:04 am IST. The epicentre of the quake was reported to be 150 kilometres away from the nearest Indian city, As per a Xinhua report the quake struck at a depth of about ten kilometres and several minor aftershocks were felt. Chinese authorities took cognizance of the matter and immediately sent relief to the affected areas.

As per reports several villages which came under the quake suffered power failure and property damages. Nyingichi City in China was the closest establishment near the epicentre. The epicentre was monitored at 29.75 degrees north latitude and 95.02 degrees east longitude. According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located 185 kilometres away from Along, 200 kilometres away from Pasighat, 244 kilometres away from Tezu and 330 kilometres away from Itanagar, all cities in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier in August this year, a magnitude 6.6 and depth 11 kilometres earthquake struck Jinghe province in China. 32 people lost their lives and two were injured in the jolt. More than a thousand buildings also collapsed in the quake. The quake which occurred in Nyingchi earlier today was of less damage than the Jhinge earthquake.