The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday, criticised the fresh sanctions imposed by the United States by calling them illegal and hostile and warned that they would receive a serious reaction by the Islamic republic. The US Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on 14 Iranian individuals and entities, including the head of Iran's judiciary, Sadeq Larijani, for human rights abuses and supporting Tehran's ballistic missile programme.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday, criticised the fresh sanctions imposed by the United States by calling them illegal and hostile and warned that they would receive a serious reaction by the Islamic republic. According to a statement, this measure crosses all limits of behaviour acceptable in the international community and violates principles of international law, Efe news reported. The US Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on 14 Iranian individuals and entities, including the head of Iran’s judiciary, Sadeq Larijani, for human rights abuses and supporting Tehran’s ballistic missile programme.

US President Donald Trump on Friday opted to extend sanctions relief provided to Iran as part of the 2015 nuclear deal, but he warned European allies that he would pull out of the pact unless its ‘terrible flaws’ are corrected. The US Congress requires the president to approve sanctions waivers related to the deal – signed by Iran, the US, the UK, Russia, France, Germany, China and the European Union -every 120 days.

“Today, I am waiving the application of certain nuclear sanctions, but only in order to secure our European allies’ agreement to fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal. This is the last chance,” Trump said in a statement, Efe reported.”In the absence of such an agreement, the United States will not again waive sanctions in order to stay in the Iran nuclear deal. And if at any time I judge that such an agreement is not within reach, I will withdraw from the deal immediately,” he warned.