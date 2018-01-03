Gaza Strip was raided by Israeli warplanes on Tuesday. According to sources, Israeli aircraft stormed the Gaza Strip with a number of rockets the "marine" site, located in Khan Younis governorate south of the Gaza Strip, belonging to Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas movement.

Israeli warplanes launched on Tuesday a raid on the Gaza Strip, with no injuries reported, according to Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses. Israeli aircraft targeted with a number of rockets the “marine” site, located in Khan Younis governorate south of the Gaza Strip, belonging to Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas movement, Xinhua news agency reported. No injuries or material damage were reported in the targeted area, the sources explained. The Israeli army said the warplanes raided a military compound belonging to Hamas movement in a response to a rocket fired from Gaza on Monday evening.

No injuries or damage were caused by the incident. The army added in a statement that Hamas is solely responsible for what is going on in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, none of the Palestinian factions claimed responsibility for the incident. It is noteworthy that Palestinian territories witness mounting unrest following US President Donald Trump’s declaration last December on recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving US embassy there.

Israel had arrested 17 Palestinians for planning terror attacks on behalf of a Gaza-based Hamas operative, the Israel Security Agency (ISA) said in a statement. ISA said on Monday that according to the investigation, Abdallah Arar, a Hamas operative, was behind the cell, Xinhua news agency reported. ISA identified him as a former prisoner who spent time in Israeli jail for his involvement in the abduction of an Israeli civilian in 2005. He was released in the 2011 Shalit prisoners swap deal and expelled to the Gaza Strip.

Violence in the West Bank and Gaza Strip has been on the rise since US President Donald Trump said he recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in a statement on December 6. Israel seized the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Middle East war and has been occupying them ever since, despite international criticism.