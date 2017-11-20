In lieu of threat perception. the authorities have been asked by the US govt to not disclose even the slightest piece of information about Ivanka Trump's schedule. Ivanka Trump, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be addressing the inaugural session of Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) on November 28.

The threat perception to US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who is visiting India this month, is very high and the US government has requested the authorities not to disclose even the slightest piece of information about her schedule, a senior official said on Monday. Ivanka Trump, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be addressing the inaugural session of Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) here on November 28. The three-day event is being co-hosted by the US and India. Ivanka Trump, who is also the advisor to the White House, will be making her first trip to Asia and “that too completely on her own” and the US feels that the threat perception to her is “very high”, said the official.

Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary, Information Technology and Commerce, Telangana government, told reporters that if US officials feel that too much information about her movements has gone out and her security is threatened, they may even cancel the visit. “We ourselves don’t have complete information about her visit,” said the official while terming as “rumours” reports in a section of media about the time of her arrival and the places she will visit.He said when he contacted US officials to inquire whether somebody from the state government has to be at the airport to receive Ivanka Trump, they made it clear that no one was required to be there as they would have to disclose time of arrival and other details.

He confirmed that Ivanka Trump will attend the inaugural ceremony from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be the other two speakers at the inaugural plenary. There will also be an audio-visual presentation highlighting great innovations from India. Before the inaugural plenary, she, along with Modi, will walk through HICC corridor where exhibits highlighting the achievements of India will be displayed.

They will also visit a hall named “Innovation Village” where audiovisual presentations will be made about India, its achievements in various sectors and women entrepreneurs. Ivanka Trump is expected to attend the dinner being hosted by the Prime Minister at Taj Falaknuma, a palace hotel.

The next day, she will speak at a session on “women first, prosperity for all” which is also the theme of the summit.Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s wife Cherie Blair, ICICI Bank’s CEO Chanda Kochhar and Telangana’s IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao will be the other speakers at the session.