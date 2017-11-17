Well, the apology came in after the Tsukuba Express train that links Tokyo and the capital's northern suburbs, left Minami Nagareyama Station at 9:44:20 instead of 9:44:40. Following the premature departure the Tsukuba Express Company said, "We deeply apologise for causing tremendous nuisance to customers."

If you live in India chances are that you have spent a big chunk of your life at Railway stations – travelling in and waiting for trains, which actually get indefinitely delayed at times. Yes, the Indian Railways which is the largest job provider in Asia and also lays down the largest network in terms of connectivity fails to transport people to their destinations on time. Apart from that, the passengers will never even get an apology from the Railways following the delay, forget about compensation. Relax. The story isn’t about how big Indian Railways is but, about how fast the railways of other countries have become. Recently, a Japanese railway operator issued a deep apology for the ‘tremendous nuisance’ which was caused after a train left 20 seconds early. Yes an apology was issued for leaving 20 seconds early!

Doesn’t this make you think about the times when your train kept getting late and finally left after causing 8-9 hours delay? Even if one train leaves the station on time the other might get late. However, this never happens in a country that is renowned for both its punctuality and politeness — Japan. Well, the apology came in after the Tsukuba Express train that links Tokyo and the capital’s northern suburbs, left Minami Nagareyama Station at 9:44:20 instead of 9:44:40. Following the premature departure the Tsukuba Express Company said, “We deeply apologise for causing tremendous nuisance to customers.” Now, if you are thinking that apology came in because a few of passengers might have missed the train, the answer is NO. The company further said that there was no complaint from customers over this incident adding that no one missed the train due to the premature departure.

Japan might not be as populated as India but the Japanese are much more dependent on the public transport than Indians. With trains running the same route every few minutes to cope with huge numbers of passengers, even brief delays can back up the whole network causing overcrowding.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe jointly laying the foundation of bullet trains in India, it would be interesting to see if the Indian Railways will improve their services or whether the bullet trains will end up with the same fate.