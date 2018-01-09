On Tuesday, US whistle-blower Edward Snowden said that Indian journalist who was able to expose the Aadhaar data breach should be given an award not an investigation for her research. "The journalists exposing the #Aadhaar breach deserve an award, not an investigation. If the government were truly concerned for justice, they would be reforming the policies that destroyed the privacy of a billion Indians,” Snowden tweeted. This has come after a report in India’s The Tribune claimed that any individual’s Aadhaar information can be bought by paying a meager sum of Rs 500.

US whistle-blower Edward Snowden on Tuesday asserted that the Indian journalist who was able to expose the Aadhaar data breach should be given an award not an investigation for her research. The former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) employee, who is famously known for copying and leaking classified information from the National Security Agency (NSA) in the year 2013 believes that the Indian government should make amendments in its policies in order to safeguard the privacy of its citizens. “The journalists exposing the #Aadhaar breach deserve an award, not an investigation. If the government were truly concerned for justice, they would be reforming the policies that destroyed the privacy of a billion Indians,” Snowden tweeted.

Want to arrest those responsible? They are called @UIDAI,” he continued in his tweets. This has come after a report in India’s The Tribune claimed that any individual’s Aadhaar information can be bought by paying a meager sum of Rs 500. The revelation raised security concerns around the Aadhaar mandation that has been relentlessly pushed by Narendra Modi-led Central government across the country. Although, UIDAI denied any such report saying that the information of Aadhaar cardholders cannot be breached by such means.

Issuing their response the UIDAI stated that the Aadhaar information can only be accessed by designated personnel and state government officials, and the search facility is available for the purpose of grievance redressal. “It is the natural tendency of government to desire perfect records of private lives. History shows that no matter the laws, the result is abuse, ” the US whistleblower was quoted as saying prior to his today’s statement.