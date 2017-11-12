Security of terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who is also the head of terror outfit Jamat-ud-Dawah has been increased after Pakistan's counter-terrorism authority submitted its report to the government that Rs 80 million has been given to a militant group to kill Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, who is also a co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had recently launched a political party and also appointed a chief for it

At the behest of the Pakistani authorities, Punjab Home Department has been asked to take strict measures to ensure the safety and security of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. The initiative was taken after reports surfaced that a “foreign intelligence agency” planned to kill Hafiz Saeed. According to reports, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA), which is Pakistan’s counter-terrorism authority submitted its report to the government that Rs 80 million has been given to a militant group to kill Hafiz Saeed.

Hafiz Saeed is the head of terrorist outfit Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and has been placed under house arrest since January 30, 2016, under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 after too much pressure from United States. Last month, the home department had extended the term of the house arrest until November 26 this year, keeping in mind public safety law. The department also issued a notification and said that if Hafiz Saeed was released he would create unrest and there could be a law and order situation.

After the house arrest, Hafiz started his terror activities under the banner of Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu & Kashmir; later in July 2016 it was also declared a banned outfit and was added to the list of proscribed organisations by the home ministry. Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) was declared a foreign terrorist organisation by United States in June 2014. The JuD chief carries a reward of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities.

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, who is also a co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had recently launched a political party and also appointed a chief for it. Hafiz Saeed had officially enrolled his name in the world of politics by launching his political party ‘Milli Muslim League’ and will be aiming to contest 2018 general elections in Pakistan. The Pakistan election commission, however, has yet not registered JuD political party as an official one.