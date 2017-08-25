A massive explosion was heard, followed by an attack by unidentified gunmen, on Friday in a Shia mosque in Kabul. Witnesses and residents said the explosion occurred inside the Imam Zaman mosque complex in Qala-e-Najarha area, Tolo News reported.

Sources have informed that first a suicide bomb attack took place inside the mosque after which three gunmen barged into the mosque and started firing.

Police has cordoned off the area and surrounded the site of attack. People were offering prayers in the mosque at the time of explosion.

Many people have been feared dead in the attack. No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility of the attack yet.

In the past one year the United Nations has reported 8,397 civilian casualties till September 30, 2016. Most of the attacks were carried out by the Taliban extremists, while the rest were due to IED’s and suicide bomb attacks.

Reports say in April 2016 a suicide truck attack for which Taliban claimed responsibility, took place in a parking lot right next to the VIP Protection Force Directorate. The attacks left 56 dead and more than 300 injured.

In July, multiple suicide bomb attacks ripped through a protest march of ethnic Hazra people that left 80 killed and more than 25o injured. Later in August, the American University of Afghanistan was attacked by Taliban insurgents leaving 14 people dead.