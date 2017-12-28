According to some theories, Benazir Bhutto's husband, Asif Ali Zardari, is believed to be the main person who conspired PPP leader's assassination because in her political will, she had designated him as her political successor. Theories also suggest that despite having the powers of presidency, Zardari failed to properly investigate the murder.

Benazir Bhutto, a Pakistani politician who served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and then again from 1993 to 1996, was assassinated in Rawalpinidi on December 27, 2007. She was the first woman to head a democratic government in a Muslim majority nation. Bhutto was the daughter of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. She studied at Harvard University and the University of Oxford, where she was President of the Oxford Union. She returned to Pakistan, when her father was ousted in a 1977 military coup and executed.

While there are many theories about who killed PPP’s Benazir Bhutto, the details of the incident are as murky today as they were a decade ago. Evern 10 years after the former Pakistan Prime Minister was killed, there are several questions that still remain unanswered about her assassination. Here are the top 5 conspiracy theories related to the former Pak PM’s killing:

Pervez Musharraf’s involvement:

In the year 2013, Pakistan’s former military leader Pervez Musharraf was charged with Bhutto’s murder, conspiracy to murder and facilitation of murder by a court. He was barred from contesting elections and was put under house arrest. After living in exile, Bhutto had returned to Pakistan in October 2007. It is believed that Musharraf was annoyed with her and had requested her not to return before the election because she had a strong chance of becoming the country’s Prime Minister in the 2008 national elections.

Musharraf fled Pakistan in the year 2016 and an anti-terrorism court declared him as being an ‘absconder’ in the case. As reported by BBC, Bilawal Bhutto, son of Benazir Bhutto, said Musharraf “deliberately” sabotaged Bhutto’s security. “Musharraf exploited this entire situation to assassinate my mother. He purposely sabotaged her security so that she would be assassinated and taken off the scene,” Bilawal was quoted as saying.

Asif Ali Zardari’s involvement:

According to some theories, Bhutto’s husband, Asif Ali Zardari, is believed to be the main conspirer in Bhutto’s assassination because in her political will, she had designated him as her political successor. So he was the one who benefited from the murder most. Some conspiracy theories also suggest that despite having the powers of presidency, he failed to properly investigate the murder. Zardari denied all the allegations against him and said those who point to his involvement should “shut up”.

Parvez Musharraf had also pointed his finger at Zardari, saying the latter is responsible not only for killing Benazir Bhutto but also his brother Murtaza, who was assassinated in 1996. “Every time there is a murder, the first thing that needs to be seen is who has the most to gain from the death. In this case, I had everything to lose, as I was in power and the murder put my government in a difficult situation,” the former military chief said.

The CIA version:

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had claimed that the assassin had been a teenage boy from South Waziristan. They claimed to have proof that the attack had been masterminded by Baitullah Mehsud, leader of the Pakistani Taliban. Agency director Michael V Hayden told The Washington Post in an interview in January 2008 that Bhutto was killed by fighters allied with Mehsud with support from Al-Qaeda’s terrorist network. Mehsud was later killed in an air strike in 2009.

Osama bin Laden’s involvement in the murder:

Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence revealed that Osama bin Laden was supervising the assassination plot of Benazir Bhutto. He had issued orders to kill then-President Pervez Musharraf, Benazir Bhutto and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman. This came on the 10th death anniversary of the PPP leader.

The United Nations theory:

Soon after the PPP formed government in the country after Benazir Bhutto’s murder, the United Nations was approached by the party to investigate the killing. A three-member UN team of investigators in a 70-page report held Parvez Musharraf responsible for failing to provide security to Bhutto to ward off the attack. “Bhutto’s assassination could have been prevented if adequate security measures had been taken,” the report said.

The UN team also hinted at something beyond police incompetence, saying the official investigation was likely stifled by the country’s security establishment. “These officials in part fearing intelligence agencies’ involvement, were unsure of how vigorously they ought to pursue actions, which they knew, as professionals, they should have taken,” the report observed.