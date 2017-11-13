Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump on Monday held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of 31st ASEAN Summit which is taking place in Manila, Philippines. PM Modi while briefing about the bilateral session with President Trump said that India-US relation was growing.

PM Narendra Modi while having talks with President Donald Trump stressed on India-US relations and mentioned that the relation was growing. PM Modi expressed that the relations between India and US are growing. "Our relations go beyond, we are working for future interests of Asia and humanity," PM Modi said in a statement.

Continuing with his statement, PM Modi also said, “India will make every effort to live up to the expectations which the world and US have it from us.” Both PM Modi and President Trump had arrived in Manila, Philippines on Sunday to attend 31st ASEAN Summit. The summit is being attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and other world leaders. Following PM Modi’s meeting with President Trump, the prime minister will have bilateral sessions leaders of the Quadrilateral group which is a 4-nation alliance including Japan, Australia and India.

Issues like trade, counter-terrorism and other issues of mutual importance were discussed during the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Trump. Following the meeting, PM Modi addressed the media and briefed about the bilateral session.

Among many issues of world interest and boosting harmony between nations, radicalisation, counter-terrorism, maritime security, non-proliferation and migration are among with main issues on which the world leaders will run their brain in the ASEAN Summit in Manila. PM Modi along with world leaders also attended a gala dinner reception hosted by Filipino President Rodrigo Dutertethe at the opening ceremony of 31st ASEAN Summit. However, while US, Japan, India and Australia meet on the sidelines of ASEAN Summit, China expressed that Quadrilateral should not target Beijing. China further said that US-brokered proposal of these countries to ensure free and open “Indo-Pacific … should avoid politicising or excluding some relevant parties”.