Suicide blasts in Kabul have been on a rise recently, a group of insurgents attacked an Islamic religious school which also housed an Afghan news agency. According to the initial reports, the target could have been the news agency.

At least 40 people were killed and over 30 injured on Thursday in a suicide attack inside a cultural centre in Kabul, the Interior Ministry has confirmed. The explosion took place around 10.30 a.m. in the Qala-e-Nazar area, Nasrat Rahimi, the ministry spokesman told Efe news, adding that the victims included women and children. Rahimi said the building where the attack took place also houses the office of the Sada-E-Afghanistan (Afghan Voice) news agency and a mosque. A ministry official told the BBC that the suicide blast was followed by two other explosions in the area.

The attack has not yet been claimed by any insurgent group. The Taliban have issued a statement saying that they were not involved. According to one survivor, social activists had gathered at the centre for a meeting when the blast occurred, reports Tolo News. The police have said that there were at least three suicide bombers who also used grenades in the attack. The toll was likely to increase as many of the injured were in critical condition.

On Monday, eight people were killed and two injured in a suicide bomb attack near an office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in the capital city’s Shashdarken neighbourhood. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack.

(This is a breaking story, further details awaited)

(Updating…)