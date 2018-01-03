While speaking to a local channel, former President of Pakistan Musharraf claimed that Pakistan currently faces isolation on the international stage. Former four-star army general also claimed that Islamabad has lost its hard-earned respect and currently has no backing globally. He said, "You tell me, does Pakistan have any respect, internationally? Our international diplomacy is flawed. Modi is dominating us, we are isolated internationally." Reacting to this, India raised the matter after which Palestinian ambassador to India said 'his country does not support any kind of terror activities.'

After being snubbed by India for fuelling cross-border terrorism, Pakistan is currently on the verge of losing its $255 million aid from the United States for letting Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, a contest in upcoming Pakistan election 2018. However, a few of the known leaders from Pakistan think that all the hurdles and problems being faced by Pakistan are because of India’s diplomacy. Commenting on the image crisis of Pakistan, its former military dictator, Pervez Musharraf claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for Pakistan’s isolation.

Former four-star army general also claimed that Islamabad has lost its hard-earned respect and currently has no backing globally. He said, "You tell me, does Pakistan have any respect, internationally? Our international diplomacy is flawed. Modi is dominating us, we are isolated internationally." The former leader of Pakistan who had previously backed terror groups like Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Taiba, said that he has met Hafiz Saeed. Highlighting that it was an enjoyable meet, Pervez Musharraf said that he supports the work by these groups in bringing unrest in Kashmir.

While speaking on the debate, the former Pakistani President asked, “Why have we admitted that Lashkar-e-Taiba is a terror group?” He further said that Pakistan fell under the international pressure and banned LeT, JuD. It was because of the diplomacy that Hafiz Saeed was forcefully put under house arrest by a special court in Pakistan. Pervez Musharraf’s brazing attack came in after Donald trump had stated that he will withdraw Pakistan’s financial aid.

Apart from this, Pakistan was recently embarrassed after Palestine recalled its ambassador to Islamabad last week after he was seen sharing the stage with Hafiz Saeed. Reacting to this, India raised the matter after which Palestinian ambassador to India said ‘his country does not support any kind of terror activities.’