Many members of Parliament in Pakistan have opposed the move by the government. These political leaders said that terrorist activity is common in various areas of Pakistan and such automatic weapons are required by the people to counter terrorism in these areas. On the other hand, a majority of parliamentarians have also hailed the move by the government.

All the licenses for prohibited bore automatic weapons have been cancelled by Pakistan government. The Interior Ministry had issued a notification regarding the move earlier this week, reports Dawn news. The owners of automatic weapons will be able to get their weapons replaced with semi-automatic firearms or get 50,000 Pakistani rupees ($475) in return for their weapons from the district administration, the notification said. The owners of automatic weapons have until January 15, 2018, to submit their weapons or get them replaced following which all licenses will be considered revoked, the ministry announced.

Pakistan shares a very long history with automatic weapons. These automatic weapons have been used by mafias, criminals and even by politicians. The security forces in Pakistan have put in a lot of efforts to control the use of such automatic firearms. Pomp and show of firearms have been in Pakistan’s culture for a very long time especially in the tribal areas. As per reports, AK-47 has long been the weapon of choice for insurgents, and these guns were easily available across the border in Afghanistan until very recently, arms collectors explained.

This decision has been taken in tune with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s promise to ban all automatic weapons. “There is not a single country in the world which allows the licensing of automatic rifles for citizens. However, if you go outside the Parliament right now, you will see a private militia,” Abbasi had said during his speech on the floor of National Assembly after taking oath as the Prime Minister in August. “Action will be taken against them if my Cabinet allows for it. The federal government will seize all automatic weapons, compensating people in return.”