For criticising, insulting Kim Jong-Un by calling him short and fat in his tweets, North Korean media slammed US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. North Korean media called Trump a coward for cancelling his visit to inter-Korean border. They media also added that the US President deserved a death penalty.

Trump had also slammed the human rights violations by the North Korean regime and said that the country is far from the "paradise Kim's grandfather Kim Il-sung had envisioned it to be"

The North Korean media on Wednesday slammed US President Donald Trump for criticising and insulting Kim Jong-Un. The state-run North Korean media said that President Trump is nothing but a coward as he cancelled his visit to inter-Korean border and also added that he deserved a death penalty. In an editorial published in a ruling party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun featured its anger on cancellation of Trump’s visit to South Korea last week. “The worst crime for which he can never be pardoned is that he dared [to] malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership,” the editorial said.

North Korea also called US President Donald Trump’s speech at the South Korean Parliament an “open declaration of war”. During his speech last week, Trump, who was here during his 5-nation Asian tour, had criticised the repressive North Korean regime and painted a bleak picture of life in the country, Efe news reported. The Republican politician had also called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “short and fat” in his tweet. “The reckless remarks spouted by Trump during his junkets cannot but be viewed as the final confirmation of the White House’s hostile policy towards the DPRK, a total denial of the existence of the DPRK and an open declaration of war,” said the country’s main newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

Trump had also slammed the human rights violations by the North Korean regime and said that the country is far from the “paradise Kim’s grandfather Kim Il-sung had envisioned it to be”. Pyongyang’s response to this direct attack comes a day after the conclusion of Trump’s Asian tour, during which he also visited Japan, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. “We’ve watched Trump’s ludicrous acts with patience to the last. He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people,” the North Korean daily reported. During his tour, Trump had urged the international community to unite and put pressure on Pyongyang to halt its nuclear missile programme. North Korea has not carried out any new tests since September 15, when it launched an intermediate-range missile that flew over Japan.

