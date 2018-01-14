North Korea on Sunday continued its public relations offensive on South Korea, calling on Seoul to work with the North in creating conditions for future national reunification. The official daily of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea called on Seoul to "lend an ear to the voices of the people," "remove all walls of confrontation," and "sincerely come out to the road" to better relations with the North.

North Korea on Sunday continued its public relations offensive on South Korea, calling on Seoul to work with the North in creating conditions for future national reunification.”To the Korean nation that has undergone the tragedy of division for many years, it is a vital demand which can no longer be delayed to end the history of confrontation,” said Rodong Sinmun, the official daily of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The North and South should be aware of their responsibility and duty before the times and history,” it said. The “future orientation of the inter-Korean relations depends on South Korean authorities’ efforts”. The daily called on Seoul to “lend an ear to the voices of the people,” “remove all walls of confrontation,” and “sincerely come out to the road” to better relations with the North. North Korea has not yet announced its proposal to hold the second round of inter-Korean talks within one week at the truce village of Panmunjom, which is scheduled to discuss North Korea’s dispatch of its art troupe to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics hosted by South Korea. Despite climate and terrain favourable for participating in cold-weather sports, North Korea hasn’t sent a delegation to the Winter Olympics since 1992.

North Korea and South Korea held their first high-level meeting earlier this week at Panmunjom in more than two years, reaching a number of agreements ranging from cooperation in the Winter Olympics to take the measures to ease tensions on the peninsula. Kim Jong Un has drastically increased the speed and scope of North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons and the ballistic missile to carry them. In 2016 his regime drew international condemnation by testing two nuclear devices and more than 20 ballistic missiles.