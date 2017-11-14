The police officer investigating the matter said, "He is a 14-year-old boy and did it out of sexual frustration." According to reports, the teenager who is said to be 14-year-old, sexually assaulted the chicken in his village near Jalalpur Bhattian.

There is unusual news and then there is bizarre. But the incident which we are going to share is something that doesn’t come under either. According to a report by a Pakistan daily, a teenager has been arrested for sexually assaulting a chicken and later killing it. On November 11, a teenager from Hafizabad, Punjab of Pakistan, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a chicken and then killing it. According to reports, the teenager who is said to be 14-year-old, sexually assaulted the chicken in his village near Jalalpur Bhattian.

The matter was highlighted after the owner of the shop, where the chicken belonged, filed a complaint with the police station in the area. The complaint filed by the owner read that the suspect picked up and took the hen to his (the suspect’s) house where he allegedly sexually assaulted and killed it on the spot. According to the police investigating the case, the owner has also named two eyewitnesses in his complaint.

Further disclosing the matter, Sarfraz Anjum, Jalalpur Bhattian SHO, said that suspect was arrested after a medical examination of the chicken confirmed the sexual assault. The officer also said that the suspect had confessed to his crime after being interrogated. The police official said, “He is a 14-year-old boy and did it out of sexual frustration.” The SHO further added that reports regarding swabs collected from the hen were still awaited from the laboratory. As per sources, the suspect who was arrested on Monday will be produced before a magistrate on Tuesday.