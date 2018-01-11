In the wake of rape and murder of an 8-year-old, local residents of Kasur, Pakistan came out on streets with sticks and stones demanding justice for the victim. The protest turned violent when the protesters tried to barge in the office of Deputy Commissioner leaving two killed and three injured people.

At least two people were killed and three were left injured on Wednesday after protests broke out in the city of Kasur, Pakistan in the wake of rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl. Hundreds of angry people gathered outside a police station demanding justice for the victim but the protest took an ugly turn after the mob tried to storm its way into the station. According to reports, paramilitary forces were called to the city to contain the situation that was growing out of hands.

After the rape and murder of the minor came to public knowledge, the enraged residents of Kasur took their protest to streets. They were armed with sticks and stones, and were calling out authorities to deliver justice for the victim. The situation worsened when the protesters attempted to storm their way into the office of Deputy Commissioner and collided with police. Reportedly, two people lost their lives and three others sustained fatal injuries by gunshot wounds in police retaliation.

The authorities have imposed curfew in Kasur as the situation is still intense in Kasur and paramilitary forces have been called up in the city to contain it. There has been a massive outcry across Pakistan ever since the heinous incident came to light. Not just the local public but even the celebrities and politicians have condemned the murder of the minor. There is an outrage on social media as well with several campaigns in circulation demanding justice for the girl.

The 8-year-old disappeared on January 5 and four days later her body was found in the heap of trash by policemen. Postmortem reports concluded that the girl was repeatedly raped before being brutally murdered. Reportedly, the entire series of incidents took place when the parents of the victim was in Saudi Arabia for Umrah. The inconsolable parents have said that they will not bury their girl until justice is served.