United States aid to Pakistan was suspended because of its failure to curb terrorism even after President Donald Trump’s repeated warnings to Islamabad. After the move came into force Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that the country fights the war against terrorism on its own resources.

Pakistan has fought the war against terrorism largely from its own resources which have cost over $120 billion in 15 years: Pak Foreign Ministry

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said here on Friday that the country fights the war against terrorism on its own resources. Washington announced on Thursday that it is suspending the transfer of military equipment and security-related funds to Pakistan, Xinhua cited the State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert as saying. Pakistan is engaged with the US Administration on the issue of security cooperation and await further details, the ministry was quoted as saying.

Impacts of the US decision on a pursuit of common objectives is also likely to emerge more clearly in due course of time. It, however, needs to be appreciated that Pakistan has fought the war against terrorism largely from its own resources which have cost over $120 billion in 15 years. It added that Pakistan is “determined to continue to do all it takes to secure the lives of our citizens and broader stability in the region.”

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that Washington would withhold $255 million in assistance to Pakistan from the Foreign Military Financing fund, which is used to provide military equipment and training to a friendly country.

United States aid to Pakistan was suspended because of its failure to curb terrorism even after President Donald Trump’s repeated warnings to Islamabad. The freeze covers most of the security aid to Pakistan and it follows the withholding of $255 million in military aid to Islamabad that was announced earlier.

Commenting the same State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said, “If Pakistan took decisive action against terrorists, it has the ability to get this money back in the future.”