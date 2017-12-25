Ahead of the meeting of Kulbhushan Jadhav with his mother and wife today, a controversy erupted after reports emerged that Pakistan's Foreign Minister termed the meeting of Jdahv with his family members along with an Indian diplomat as consular access. However, Indian officials rejected this and said this cannot be termed as consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Ahead of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav meeting with his mother and wife today in Islamabad, a row erupted after media reports surfaced that Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif had said that an Indian diplomat with the family meant consular access to the Jadhav. However, refuting Pakistan Foreign Minister’s claims, officials in India said the India diplomat is only accompanying the family for moral support, therefore it cannot be taken as consular access.

Reacting to the controversy, Pakistan media while quoting Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has not been given consular access. The Jadhav’s wife and mother before meeting him will first visit the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The meeting is expected to take place at 1:30 PM. It is going to be a short meeting. As per reports, Pakistan is also expected to release the video of the meeting.

Meanwhile, a tight security is in place for the meeting. Pakistan Rangers, Anti-Terrorism squads and sharpshooters at rooftops have been deployed. Other than media and security personnel, no other traffic is allowed in the area around Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

In the statement released by Pakistan previously, it had said that the meeting of Kulbhushan Jadhav with his wife was being allowed on humanitarian grounds. Jadhav was apprehended by the Pakistani forces on allegations of his involvement in terrorism and sabotage activities. However, the Indian government maintained that he is an ex-naval officer who was illegally kept by Pakistan. In an attempt to provide legal help to Kulbhushan Yadav and to bring him back in India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had made repeated attempts to provide councillor access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, but it was never accepted by Pakistan.