A recent case of honour killing has surfaced in Karachi, Pakistan where a girl and her fiance were shot dead, allegedly by the girl’s maternal uncle, after he found them chatting in Pakistan’s Sindh province, a media report said. The girl, identified as Nazreean, was speaking with her fiance, Shahid, in Nayi Wahi village in Ghotki town when her uncle spotted her. According to reports, the uncle opened fire on them out of anger. According to police, victims were cousins and the case has been registered under ‘honour killing’. Two suspects, both of whom happen to be girl’s uncle, have been arrested so far.

The honour killing is spreading like an epidemic in Pakistan. Last year, Pakistan had witnessed a large number of deaths due to this abusive psyche. In September 2017, Bakht Jan, 15, and her boyfriend Rehman, 17, were electrocuted as they were planning to elope but their families found out and tribal elders ordered them to be killed. In another incident, a 19-year-old girl was axed to death allegedly by her stepbrother in the name of honour in Pakistan’s Punjab province, a police official said. On September 20, a man in Peshawar killed his two daughters because he thought they had boyfriends and felt “ashamed” – the latest in a series of recent horrific acts of violence perpetrated in the name of ‘honour.’

The word ‘honour’ is the only thing repeating in every incident. In a patriarchal culture like Pakistan’s, it is not unusual for men to murder female relatives to punish behaviour they deem unacceptable. In most reported cases, the punishment in terms of honour come from male-dominated jirgas, tribal and village councils. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has reported an average of 650 honour killings annually over the past decade. But since most go unreported, the real number is likely to be much higher, the report said.