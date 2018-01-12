As protests continued in Pakistan, over the rape and murder of 7-year-old girl in the Kasur city of Punjab province. Pakistan police on Friday continued its hunt for a serial killer who has committed the heinous crime. The girl, who was being looked after by her uncle while her parents were away on a pilgrimage, had gone missing on Thursday last week.

“The rapist or the murderer is a serial killer. In the previous incidents, the forensic evidence also determines it and the modus operandi of carrying out such acts also determines it,” a spokesperson of Punjab province – where Kasur is located – Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan told reporters. He said the authorities now have a suspect after interrogating 96 people and have formed a special team to nab the perpetrator as soon as possible.

Preliminary examination of the minor’s body – that was recovered from a garbage dump on Tuesday – had revealed rape before she was killed, and led to violent protests in Kasur during which two people died and several acts of vandalism took place. In August 2015, at least 19 minors were recorded on video and photographed by a network of 17 people in Ganda Singh Wala, which falls in Kasur area. In April 2016, an anti-terrorism court had sentenced two accused to life imprisonment. In March 2016, Pakistan passed a law against sexual abuse of minors and child pornography, making it punishable by up to seven years in prison. Protests broke out across Pakistan on Thursday after the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl in a district south of Lahore, due to public anger at what is seen as authorities’ incompetencies in order to deal with the heinous crime that has been taken on social media aggressively.