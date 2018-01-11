Making a powerful statement against the rape and murder of an 8-year-old, Samaa TV anchor, Kiran Naz read news on live TV with her daughter sitting in her lap. From social media platforms to city streets, there is widespread outrage in Pakistan regarding the heinous incident.

When the news of an 8-year-old girl repeatedly raped before being brutally murdered surfaced, the entire nation of Pakistan erupted in rage. From various social media platforms to the city streets, there is an outrage everywhere. Every entity from the country is venting their anger demanding justice for the victim whose body was found in the heap of trash on January 9. On Thursday morning, a prominent news anchor in Pakistan went on air with her daughter sitting in her lap to make a point.

Samaa TV anchor, Kiran Naz opened her segment talking about the heinous crime that has taken the country by storm. But she did not introduce herself as a news anchor of the channel but said that today she sits as a mother. In order to make a point about the growing safety concerns and increasing crime rate against the children in Pakistan, Naz brought her little daughter to the studio. She read the news on live TV while her daughter sat in her lap.

Kiran Naz began by saying, “Aaj main Kiran Naz nahi hun, aaj main ek Maa hun aur isiliye apni bachchi ke saath baithi hun. (Today I am not Kiran Naz, rather I am a mother today and that is why I am sitting with my daughter.)” Then she went on to lambaste the horrific incident and delivered an emotional yet powerful statement.

Earlier in the day, the protests turned ugly in the city of Kasur in Pakistan after the protesters and police clashed. The enraged protesters tried to storm into the office of deputy commissioner and at least two people were killed in the police retaliation.