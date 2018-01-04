Tension has been mounting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the past few weeks. Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement on Wednesday expressed that Isreal might escalate aggression against the Gaza strip. Earlier this week, Israel had arrested 17 Palestinians for planning terror attacks on behalf of a Gaza-based Hamas operative.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement said on Wednesday that there are Israeli intentions to escalate aggression against the Gaza Strip. “The threats against the Islamic Jihad, which are being fueled by the Zionist media, are an attempt to justify this aggression,” Xinhua quoted the movement as saying. Israeli media outlets reported on Wednesday that mortar shells fired at Israel from Gaza on Friday appear to be the same Iran-made projectiles used in a November 30 barrage fired by the Islamic Jihad group.

According to Israeli army assessments, the recent attacks show that Hamas rulers of Gaza have lost the ability to prevent other militants groups from carrying out attacks from the coastal enclave, Israeli media said. The Islamic Jihad said it would claim responsibility of any anti-Israel attacks its militants carry out, adding that “we are courageous enough to announce our operations against the occupation.” The movement warned Israel of carrying out any military action against the Palestinians, stressing that they will respond to any Israeli military escalation.

Tension has been mounting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the past few weeks, after Israeli army destroyed a tunnel in October, killing 12 Islamic Jihad militants and wounding 17 others.

Earlier this week, Israel had arrested 17 Palestinians for planning terror attacks on behalf of a Gaza-based Hamas operative, the Israel Security Agency (ISA) said in a statement. ISA said on Monday that according to the investigation, Abdallah Arar, a Hamas operative, was behind the cell, Xinhua news agency reported. ISA identified him as a former prisoner who spent time in Israeli jail for his involvement in the abduction of an Israeli civilian in 2005. He was released in the 2011 Shalit prisoners swap deal and expelled to the Gaza Strip.