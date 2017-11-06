As per a journalistic investigation published by media outlets, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and singers Bono and Madonna are among the 127 internationally known figures linked to offshore tax havens, The investigation, undertaken by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and called the "Paradise Papers", was performed by 382 reporters at almost 100 media outlets.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and singers Bono and Madonna are among the 127 internationally known figures linked to offshore tax havens, according to a journalistic investigation published by media outlets. The investigation, undertaken by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and called the “Paradise Papers”, was performed by 382 reporters at almost 100 media outlets who analyzed more than 13 million tax haven documents covering the period 1950-2016, Efe news reported.

The documents from 19 jurisdictions on the worldwide list of tax havens were leaked from the Appleby and Asiatici Trust Law Firm and received by Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, which called in the ICIJ to examine them. Another revelation by Paradise Papers revealed that Facebook and Twitter received major investments from firms with ties to Kremlin-owned corporations. They were obtained by German newspaper SUddeutsche Zeitung and reviewed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and several media outlets across the globe. According to the ICIJ, the records show that one of the Kremlin-owned firms, VTB Bank, quietly directed $191 million into an investment fund, DST Global, which is owned by billionaire Yuri Milner, that used the money to buy a large stake in Twitter in 2011.

The Paradise Papers refers to the huge chunk (around 13.4million) of leaked financial documents. Out of 13.4million leaked files, around 6.8 million documents related to the top-notch law firms, corporate service providers that are run together in 10 jurisdictions under the name of Appleby. The law firm has become the recent target as the data hacked at Appleby can release torrents of confidential documents regarding the bank accounts and offshore companies which are quite similar to the Panama Papers.