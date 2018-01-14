On Saturday night, a Pegasus Airline flight carrying 162 passengers slid off the runway at the Trabzon airport in northeast Turkey which ended up halfway down a steep slope into the Black Sea.

In an unprecedented move, on January 14, Sunday, a Pegasus Airlines flight slued off the runway of a Turkish coastal airport, which landed up appallingly halfway down a steep slope into the Black Sea, which created panic among the passengers, however, no passenger or crew were hurt as per the reports by Turkish media. The plane stopped just a few metres away from the sea.

The horrific incident happened on Saturday night at the Trabzon airport, which is located in the Northeast part of Turkey. Amid the hue and cry, Trabzon governor, Yucel Yavuz said all the 162 passengers and the crew on board were immediately evacuated from the plane. The governor said, the cause of the accident yet remains ambiguous and the airport was closed till 8 am local time.

Pegasus Airlines said that the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which departed from Ankara, on late Saturday “had runway excursion incident”, as it landed, nonetheless, 162 passengers, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew remained unhurt. Pictures from the site showed the plane’s nose close to the water’s edge. The video and as well as the video posted on social media have been transcending and are shooting on social media immensely, the incident depicts a major aviation disaster. Pegasus Airlines is a Turkish budget airline based in the Kurtkoy area of Pendik, Istanbul.