Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the 15th India-ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday said that on the issue of terrorism there was a need for nations in the world to address the challenge by intensifying cooperation in dealing terrorism and violent extremism. PM Modi also said that 1.25 billion people of India are keen to welcome the ASEAN Leaders as chief guests at India’s 69th Republic Day Celebrations.

"I look forward to a befitting culmination of the commemorative year and receiving you at the India-ASEAN Special Commemorative Summit on 25 January 2018 in New Delhi," PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day Philippine trip to attend the 15th India-ASEAN Summit and 12 East Asia Summit on Tuesday while addressing the India-ASEAN Summit in Manila expressed about India’s assurance to the ASEAN for its regional security architecture. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “India assures the ASEAN of its steady support towards achieving a rules-based regional security architecture that best attests to the region’s interests and its peaceful development. PM Modi while stressing on terrorism issue said that there was a need for other nations in the world to address the challenge by intensifying cooperation in dealing terrorism and violent extremism.

Prime Minister during his Philippine visit had a series of bilateral session with world leaders including United States President Donald Trump, Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull, Filipino President Duterte and other leaders. Briefing about PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump meet, the Ministry of External Affairs said that both India, US pledge to enhance cooperation as major defence partners. “Bilateral was mainly on economic issues, trade and investment was discussed. Thrust of the discussion was how to grow trade and investment,” India’s Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said while briefing on Modi-Trump meeting.

10 highlights from PM Narendra Modi’s visit to India-ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines

India’s Act East Policy is shaped around the ASEAN, and its centrality in the regional security architecture of the Indo-Pacific region is evident, PM Modi said at 15th India-ASEAN Summit in Manila. We have individually strived very hard to fight terrorism and violent extremism. It is time that we jointly address this challenge by intensifying cooperation in this crucial area, PM Modi said. I look forward to a befitting culmination of the commemorative year and receiving you at the India-ASEAN Special Commemorative Summit on 25 January 2018 in New Delhi, PM Modi said while addressing at the 15th India-ASEAN Summit. The 1.25 billion people of India are keen to welcome the ASEAN Leaders as Chief Guests at India’s 69th Republic Day Celebrations, PM Modi expressed. As part of his visit, PM Narendra Modi also met Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Japan PM Shinzo Abe and Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. While meeting President Trump at the ASEAN Summit in Manila, President Trump shared impressions of his Asian visit. The issue of terrorism also came up, particularly in context of the region west of India, all the way till the middle-east. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said while briefing about Modi-Trump meeting. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official Preeti Saran said that during PM Modi’s Philippines visit, four agreements were signed between India and Philippines, including ones on defense cooperation & logistics, agriculture & on micro small & medium enterprises. MEA official Preeti Saran also informed that Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte and PM Narendra Modi had an excellent meeting. President Rodrigo Duterte expressed that he’d like to have very good relations with India. This is the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Philippines in 36 years.