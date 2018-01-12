Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged third in the list of top leaders in the world after a survey was conducted by Gallup International. This has come ahead of PM Modi's scheduled two-day visit to Davos summit in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Gallup International conducted its annual survey at the start of January and the respondents of the survey put Narendra Modi among the top three leaders of the world. He was placed at third place in the list which was headed by the Chancellor of Germany – Angela Merkel – and followed by the President of France – Emmanuel Macron. Interestingly, the leaders of powerful countries like the United States, Russia, China, Britain, etc all were placed below Indian Prime Minister.

China’s Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, etc were among the others in the list. The respondents of the Gallup survey hailed from at least 50 countries and this clearly shows the popularity Narendra Modi enjoys outside Indian borders.

India has taken leaps and bounds in past few years and PM Modi has undoubtedly been the torch bearer of it. Earlier, US ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster was in New Delhi and he spoke on cordial Indo-US relations. He also said that the United States is actively looking to secure Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) membership for India.