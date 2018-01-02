In wake of the slamming tweet by United States President Donald Trump, rattled Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called for a meeting. The meeting will be chaired by the Prime Minister and will also be attended by Foreign Minister, Interior Minister, Minister for Defence, services chiefs besides, senior civil and military officers.

Starting of 2018 does not seem to be a happy occasion for Pakistan after the United States conveyed that there will be no more financial aid given to Pakistan. United States President on Monday slammed Pakistan on micro-blogging site Twitter and said that Pakistan has been fooling US for 15 years and supporting terrorism and providing a safe haven for terrorists. In wake of the recent development, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday.

An official statement from the office of the Prime Minister in Pakistan said that PM will himself chair the meeting to discuss the future course of action after United States’ recent stand. The meeting will also be attended by Foreign Minister, Interior Minister, Minister for Defence, services chiefs besides, senior civil and military officers. On Monday night, Pakistan Foreign Office summoned US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale and lodged its protest against US President Donald Trump’s tweet where President Trump accused Pakistan of “lies and deceit”.

The US Embassy confirmed that Ambassador Hale was summoned by the Foreign Office at 9PM. Sources said Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua sought an explanation from the ambassador over the US President’s tweet.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Trump said in his tweet.

This is not a first time when Pakistan was slammed by the US over sponsoring terrorism and providing safe havens for terrorists. Time and again, the world has slammed Pakistan for allowing terrorism to perpetrate in its backyard.