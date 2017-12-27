It was a sad Christmas for a Russian couple as the pair fell 80 ft from a bridge near the remote nuclear city of Seversk, Russia. The fun, ending up as the devasting accident. As per the reports, the couple who have not been named suffered grave injuries and are now in intensive care for treatment. As per the reports, the couple who have not been named suffered grave injuries and are now in intensive care for treatment.

It was Christmas day when a young couple decided to have some fun. The couple’s discussion ends up at an adventurous game called bungee jumping without the bounce over the frozen river Tom. It gives a feeling of floating free of gravity as participants swing from side to side from a rope hung on the bridge’s underside. The couple is seen on video hugging each other and joking as they prepared for their jump over the frozen River Tom. They scream in excitement as they began to fall. After the moment it started, there is a short, painful squeal- a second later, as they slammed on the thick ice below.

The pair fell 80 ft from a bridge near the remote nuclear city of Seversk, Russia. The fun, ending up as the devasting accident. As per the reports, the couple who have not been named suffered grave injuries and are now in intensive care for treatment. A man on the bride gantry filming their £4.50 jump immediately blamed another man, screaming: ‘I’ll kick you down there too.’You said you checked and measured the rope….? Didn’t you, didn’t you?’ A second video which came out on social media after the incident shows couple lying possibly unconscious on the ice.

The rope is still attached to the man and a small blood stain which can be seen clearly in the video. Rather than helping the couple out, nearby people waited for specialists paramedics to reach the accident spot. According to the Emergency worker Ivan Temerev, “We received a call around 2 pm asking for urgent rescue service. ‘When we arrived, we found two injured people next to New Bridge on the left bank of the River Tom. ‘A young man and woman were rope jumping, but at some point, their fall trajectory went out of control.

‘Both jumpers were seriously injured. ‘The ambulance service requested assistance from rescuers in order to move the couple from under the bridge.’The Russian Investigative Committee – which probes serious crime – started a criminal case into circumstances of the jump. When successful, the jump has been described as swinging from a rope the height of a seven-story building.

The organiser of the jump named as Mikhail Kholbutaev was badly criticised on social media. A user on Twitter said, ‘That’s it mate, time to pack up for jail’ Experts said, he could face up to 2 years in jail if found guilty over the carelessness of the incident.