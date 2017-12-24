On Saturday, President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia does not and will not seek confrontation with any other country. Purin added that Russia will continue to pursue an open and honest foreign policy as they are ready to work with all countries whether they are in the West or in the East. Putin announced his intention to seek a fourth presidential term and contest the election slated for March 18, 2018. He is widely expected to win by a landslide.

Russia does not and will not seek confrontation with any other country, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday. “We will continue to pursue an open and honest foreign policy … We are ready to work with all countries — in the West and in the East — on the principles of trust and equality,” he said in his speech at the 17th congress of the ruling United Russia party here, reported Xinhua. Putin said Russia will work with its partners to strengthen the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and build a “great Eurasian partnership”. The EEU, which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, is an economic bloc aiming to optimize the flow of goods and services among its members. Earlier this month, Putin announced his intention to seek a fourth presidential term and contest the election slated for March 18, 2018. He is widely expected to win by a landslide. Along with that Russia on Saturday said that the US decision to sell lethal weapons to Ukraine will lead to “new bloodshed”. “The US weapons can lead to new victims in our neighbouring country (Ukraine), to which we cannot remain indifferent,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement, according to Xinhua.

“Washington is trying to present itself as an intermediary. But it is an accomplice in fomenting a war,” Ryabkov said, adding that there is overwhelming “Russophobia” among many US politicians. The response came after the US State Department said on Friday that Washington will sell advanced weapons to Ukraine to help update its defense capabilities. The arsenal will include Javelin anti-tank missiles, which Kiev has long desired. Ukraine launched a military operation in its southeast Donbas region in April 2014, after the pro-Russia local residents refused to recognize the new pro-West Ukrainian authorities and sought independence. Armed conflicts have been plaguing Donbas since then and have claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people.

Kiev and the insurgents reached a peace agreement brokered by Russia, France and Germany in Minsk in September 2014. A more detailed renewal of the agreement was signed in February 2015. The pact spells out a cease-fire, a withdrawal of heavy weaponry from the line of separation between the two warring sides, exchange of prisoners, and holding local elections in Donbas. But the agreement has been breached from time to time, with both parties accusing the other of violations.